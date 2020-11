San Antonio breweries Dorćol and Roadmap release collaborative brew: HighRoad Imperial Red IPA

click image Instagram / dorcolspirits

HighWheel plus Roadmap equals HighRoad.San Antonio craft beer stalwarts Dorćol Distilling & Brewing and Roadmap Brewing have paired up to release HighRoad Imperial Red IPA, a collaboration ale that clocks in at an impressive 8% ABV.The brew originated as a cross between an American Amber and an American IPA. It features a rich, red hue as well as sturdy malt backbone and firm hop bitterness. Expect the complexity of malty spice aromas and toffee favors as well.Dorćol says it aimed to make the brew approachable despite its robust IBU rating of 81 and a high alcohol content.Four-packs of the new IPA are available online for pickup at Dorćol, located at 1902 S. Flores St. Each pack of 16 ounce cans will run $18.