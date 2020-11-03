No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

San Antonio breweries Dorćol and Roadmap release collaborative brew: HighRoad Imperial Red IPA

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DORCOLSPIRITS
  • Instagram / dorcolspirits
HighWheel plus Roadmap equals HighRoad.

San Antonio craft beer stalwarts Dorćol Distilling & Brewing and Roadmap Brewing have paired up to release HighRoad Imperial Red IPA, a collaboration ale that clocks in at an impressive 8% ABV.



The brew originated as a cross between an American Amber and an American IPA. It features a rich, red hue as well as sturdy malt backbone and firm hop bitterness. Expect the complexity of malty spice aromas and toffee favors as well.

Dorćol says it aimed to make the brew approachable despite its robust IBU rating of 81 and a high alcohol content.

Four-packs of the new IPA are available online for pickup at Dorćol, located at 1902 S. Flores St. Each pack of 16 ounce cans will run $18.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. One dead, five injured in weekend violence near Northwest San Antonio bar The Well Read More

  2. New delivery-only fried chicken concept to open in San Antonio next month Read More

  3. Rico Torres, high-profile chef of San Antonio's Mixtli, will offer virtual cooking class Read More

  4. Rib-shaped pork patty fans rejoice: McDonald’s bringing back cult favorite McRib Sandwich Read More

  5. Local bartender breathes new life into downtown cantina, preserving ‘old San Antonio‘ vibes Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation