Wednesday, November 4, 2020

San Antonio-based Mobile Om and Cherrity Bar offer post-election outdoor yoga session

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 2:32 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / MOBILEOM
  • Instagram / mobileom
The 2020 Presidential election process has been an emotional one thus far. May of us could use some self-soothing.

Good thing Mobile Om — a nomadic yoga "studio" that holds casual yoga classes in unconventional locations — and Cherrity Bar have offered a way to let go of the stress with Sunset Yoga on the patio.*



The class begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the large back patio at Cherrity Bar, and is followed by a happy hour with food and cocktail specials from onsite ramen shop Kuriya. The eatery serves up savory ramen, dumplings and other unctuous bites.

Interested yogis can reserve their spot by donating $5 via the event’s website. Beginners need not fret, as Mobile Om's inclusive classes welcome folks of all experience levels.

*Okay, Mobile Om and Cherrity Bar always offer their Sunset Yoga on Wednesday evenings, but tonight just hits differently.

