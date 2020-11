San Antonio-based Mobile Om and Cherrity Bar offer post-election outdoor yoga session

click image Instagram / mobileom

The 2020 Presidential election process has been an emotional one thus far. May of us could use some self-soothing.Good thing Mobile Om — a nomadic yoga "studio" that holds casual yoga classes in unconventional locations — and Cherrity Bar have offered a way to let go of the stress with Sunset Yoga on the patio.*The class begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the large back patio at Cherrity Bar, and is followed by a happy hour with food and cocktail specials from onsite ramen shop Kuriya. The eatery serves up savory ramen, dumplings and other unctuous bites.Interested yogis can reserve their spot by donating $5 via the event’s website . Beginners need not fret, as Mobile Om's inclusive classes welcome folks of all experience levels.