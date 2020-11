San Antonio craft beer star Marcus Baskerville elected to board of national Brewers Association

click image Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing

And now, some positive election news.Marcus Baskerville — founder of SA’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co., whose Black is Beautiful social-justice campaign grabbed international headlines — has been elected to the Brewers Association’s 2020 board of directors.The Brewers Association is a Colorado-based trade association that advocates for American craft brewers, who can use all they help they can get competing against the giant globe-spanning conglomerates.The Brewers Association's board governs the activities of the professional division of the association as well as the American Homebrewers Association and Brewers Publications.Baskerville’s three-year term as a new Pub Breweries board member will begin in February of next year. He joins four other new members elect from breweries in Maine, Georgia, California and Ohio.