Wednesday, November 4, 2020
San Antonio craft beer star Marcus Baskerville elected to board of national Brewers Association
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 2:39 PM
click image
-
Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing
And now, some positive election news.
Marcus Baskerville — founder of SA’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co., whose Black is Beautiful
social-justice campaign grabbed international headlines — has been elected to the Brewers Association’s
2020 board of directors.
The Brewers Association is a Colorado-based trade association that advocates for American craft brewers, who can use all they help they can get competing against the giant globe-spanning conglomerates.
The Brewers Association's board governs the activities of the professional division of the association as well as the American Homebrewers Association and Brewers Publications.
Baskerville’s three-year term as a new Pub Breweries board member will begin in February of next year. He joins four other new members elect from breweries in Maine, Georgia, California and Ohio.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Weathered Souls Brewing Co., George Floyd, protests, Marcus Baskerville, founder, Head Brewer, Black is Beautiful, imperial stout, beer lovers, beer, texas beer, local brewery, craft brewers, collaborative beers, ales, charity, social justice, Brewers Association, Board of Directors, elected, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.