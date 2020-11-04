No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Wind down on day two of election week with these easy cocktails from San Antonio-based Ranch Gin

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 4:08 PM

It’s safe to say we’re all looking for a bit of an escape from the dumpster fire that is the 2020 election, so why not treat yourself to a crisp cocktail featuring local gin?

San Antonio-based distiller Ranch Brand's Ranch Gin offers distinct juniper notes as well as other botanicals, such as cardamom, licorice root and coriander, creating an herbaceous base for gin-forward cocktails. You know, the type of profile that can brighten an afternoon and shake off bad news.



Ranch Brand co-owner Chris Ware offered these tipples that are simple enough to make at home — between refreshing your feed for the latest ballot counts.

Chris Collins
click to enlarge COURTESY RANCH BRAND
  • Courtesy Ranch Brand
2 ounces Ranch Gin
.5 ounce curaçao
1 ounce lemon juice
1 dash Angostura Bitters
Mineral water

Add ice to a tall collins glass, pour in gin, curaçao, lemon juice and simple syrup. Top with mineral water and garnish with lemon wedge.

"The Chris Collins is my personal favorite Collins-esque cocktail," Ware told the Current. "Gin-ey, but the orange nuances of curaçao mingle with the lemon juice for a beautiful everyday sipper. Good for getting lost in the bottom of the glass."

Star Daisy
click to enlarge COURTESY RANCH BRAND
  • Courtesy Ranch Brand

.75 ounce Ranch Gin
.75 ounce Brandy Sainte Louise
.75 ounce curaçao
.75 ounce lemon juice

Add all ingredients to shaker tin and give a vigorous workout. Strain into chilled glass and garnish with lemon peel.

"The Star Daisy is a bright fall-meets-summer cocktail with lots of flavor that’s easy to drink. Whether its by two or five degrees, the Star Daisy is great when the temperature starts to dip," Ware said.

