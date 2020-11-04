Wind down on day two of election week with these easy cocktails from San Antonio-based Ranch Gin

click image
It’s safe to say we’re all looking for a bit of an escape from the dumpster fire that is the 2020 election, so why not treat yourself to a crisp cocktail featuring local gin?
San Antonio-based distiller Ranch Brand
's Ranch Gin offers distinct juniper notes as well as other botanicals, such as cardamom, licorice root and coriander, creating an herbaceous base for gin-forward cocktails. You know, the type of profile that can brighten an afternoon and shake off bad news.
Ranch Brand co-owner Chris Ware offered these tipples that are simple enough to make at home — between refreshing your feed for the latest ballot counts.
Chris Collins
2 ounces Ranch Gin
.5 ounce curaçao
1 ounce lemon juice
1 dash Angostura Bitters
Mineral water
Add ice to a tall collins glass, pour in gin, curaçao, lemon juice and simple syrup. Top with mineral water and garnish with lemon wedge.
"The Chris Collins is my personal favorite Collins-esque cocktail," Ware told the Current
. "Gin-ey, but the orange nuances of curaçao mingle with the lemon juice for a beautiful everyday sipper. Good for getting lost in the bottom of the glass."
Star Daisy
.75 ounce Ranch Gin
.75 ounce Brandy Sainte Louise
.75 ounce curaçao
.75 ounce lemon juice
Add all ingredients to shaker tin and give a vigorous workout. Strain into chilled glass and garnish with lemon peel.
"The Star Daisy is a bright fall-meets-summer cocktail with lots of flavor that’s easy to drink. Whether its by two or five degrees, the Star Daisy is great when the temperature starts to dip," Ware said.
