18-wheeler carrying Whataburger cups struck by train in San Antonio

A slow-moving Union Pacific train smashed into an 18-wheeler carrying Whataburger cups Wednesday just after 4 p.m., ripping several tires free of the trailer, MySA reports The driver was still inside the cab when the collision occurred near the Rittiman Plaza industrial park in Northeast San Antonio.The collision occurred after an RV blocked the tractor-trailer's access and the driver attempted to pass over a different crossing. At that point, the train smashed into the side of the trailer, the news site reports.No one was injured in the incident, an SAPD spokesman told MySA, but Whataburger cups were strewn across the ground. No word on how many of those were crushed.