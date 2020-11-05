No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Longtime San Antonio Mexican eatery Pico de Gallo to reopen this week after months of closure

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / PICODEGALLOSA
  • Instagram / picodegallosa
Pico de Gallo, one of many Mexican restaurants owned and operated by La Familia Cortez, will reopen Friday after being closed for nearly seven months.

While other restaurants owned by the family have been open under state and local COVID-19 limitations, Pico de Gallo has remained closed since March.



“We appreciate your support during these trying months, and we are overjoyed to once again serve our community and our familia!” read a Tuesday post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The eatery's new hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Pico de Gallo is located at 111 S Leona St., inside historic Market Square.

