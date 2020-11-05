No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 5, 2020

San Antonio fixture Mama’s Cafe anticipates early 2021 reopening with renovated digs

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM

click image Mama's Cafe's new design will be based on a gas station-turned-cafe aesthetic. - INSTAGRAM / MAMASCAFESA
  • Instagram / mamascafesa
  • Mama's Cafe's new design will be based on a gas station-turned-cafe aesthetic.
Mama’s Cafe — longtime purveyor of comfort food, cozy atmosphere and cornbread — is set to reopen early next year, MySA reports. After being closed for nearly two years for renovations, the north SA cafe will open its doors to show off an updated space curated by father and son co-owners, Cappy and Trevor Lawton.

According to the restaurant’s website, Cappy Lawton opened Mama’s Cafe in 1981 and operated it until 1988. In December of last year, the Lawton family regained ownership of Mama’s and began renovations on the space located at 2442 Nacogdoches Road.



Renovations include the addition of a nearly 1,250 square foot outdoor dining space, as well as updated neon signs and interior space.

The Lawtons told MySA the new iteration of the longtime cafe will not completely lose the original feel, but the new design will be based on a gas station-turned-cafe aesthetic.

The family has not shared a concrete opening date.

