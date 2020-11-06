No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

Andretti Indoor Karting to hold Fiesta-themed event featuring raffle prizes and grito contest

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 4:25 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / ANDRETTISANANTONIO
  • Instagram / andrettisanantonio
Fiesta 2020 may be cancelled, but far North San Antonio entertainment venue Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is holding a weekend-long celebration emulating the citywide party's food-on-stick vibe.

Andretti, located at 5527 N. Loop 1604 West, is kicking off the Fiesta-inspired event Friday with the expected food and drinks plus raffles, music and a grito contest.



Naturally, the vittles and libations will include turkey legs, chicken on a stick and margs — suggesting that even if the five-outlet chain isn't headquartered in the Alamo City, its management gets our local cravings.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 18-wheeler carrying Whataburger cups struck by train in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio fixture Mama’s Cafe anticipates early 2021 reopening with renovated digs Read More

  3. New delivery-only fried chicken concept to open in San Antonio next month Read More

  4. Longtime San Antonio Mexican eatery Pico de Gallo to reopen this week after months of closure Read More

  5. One dead, five injured in weekend violence near Northwest San Antonio bar The Well Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation