Friday, November 6, 2020
Andretti Indoor Karting to hold Fiesta-themed event featuring raffle prizes and grito contest
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 4:25 PM
click image
-
Instagram / andrettisanantonio
Fiesta 2020 may be cancelled, but far North San Antonio entertainment venue Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is holding a weekend-long celebration emulating the citywide party's food-on-stick vibe.
Andretti, located at 5527 N. Loop 1604 West, is kicking off the Fiesta-inspired event Friday with the expected food and drinks plus raffles, music and a grito contest.
Naturally, the vittles and libations will include turkey legs, chicken on a stick and margs — suggesting that even if the five-outlet chain isn't headquartered in the Alamo City, its management gets our local cravings.
