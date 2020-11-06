San Antonio chef’s Coconut White Russian cocktail is a boozy escape for weekend sipping

click image Instagram / thedorsey_lv

It’s been a long week — hell, it’s been a long year — and some San Antonians are still wary about going out for a much-needed cocktail as part of the unwinding process.Enter Braunda Smith, chef-owner of Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House on SA’s Northside. She offered up the recipe for this creative libation so folks looking to take the edge off can do so safely at home.Smith’s Coconut White Russian requires some elbow grease on the front end in the form of homemade coconut cream. However, rest assured that your efforts will be rewarded with a cocktail that’s a little bit nutty and a whole lot boozy.“This is probably my favorite cocktail right now,” Smith told the. “It’s like the boozy Starbucks you didn't know you needed. And, well, it's coffee, so I won't judge you if you drink one of these babies first thing in the morning!"Add 2 cups sweetened shredded coconut to one pint of heavy cream, refrigerate and allow to infuse for 24 hours. Strain the cream and refrigerate. Smith stores hers in a squeeze bottle for easy application to the cocktail.1.25 ounces Enchanted Rock Vodka1.25 ounces Kahlua.25 ounce coconut heavy creamFill a pint glass with ice. Pour the vodka and Kahula over the ice and gently stir, just enough to chill. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Give the coconut cream a shake and add on top.