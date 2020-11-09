No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 9, 2020

Hearthstone BakeryCafe will close location near downtown San Antonio on November 19

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 4:49 PM

  • Courtesy Hearthstone BakeryCafe
After 14 years of serving San Antonio, Hearthstone BakeryCafe's McCullough Avenue location will permanently close on Thursday, November 19.

A second location at 3920 Harry Wurzbach Road will remain in operation, however, offering a menu of sandwiches, soups, salads and baked goods.



"We know that many of our customers are sad to hear we are closing on McCullough," said Jason VandeBerg, owner of San Antonio-based Hearthstone. "However, we have made significant changes in our operations. If you are in San Antonio, Hearthstone can reach you through our own delivery services available through our website and the various delivery apps we are listed on."

The shop scheduled for closure is located at 4212 McCullough Ave. It will remain open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until its final day of operation.

