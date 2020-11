Motel Fried Chicken will host a pop-up event to introduce its new concept to San Antonio

click image Instagram / motelfriedchicken

Local chef James Canter and Philadelphia-based chef Chad Rosenthal will host a pop-up next week to give San Antonio a sneak peak at their new collaboration, Motel Fried Chicken.The event at Southtown venue The Good Kind will allow Canter and Rosenthal to show off the brined, herb-finished buttermilk fried chicken they'll serve in their new restaurant, set to open next month The delivery-only fried chicken concept, originally developed by Rosenthal, currently operates in and around Philadelphia. San Antonio will be the Motel’s first venture outside the Keystone State.Tickets to the pop-up — set for Wednesday, November 18, from 6-11 p.m. — are available via Eventbrite . Each $12 ticket gets you one of Motel Fried Chicken’s signature sandos with your choice of spicy or traditional seasoning.