Monday, November 9, 2020

Motel Fried Chicken will host a pop-up event to introduce its new concept to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / MOTELFRIEDCHICKEN
  • Instagram / motelfriedchicken
Local chef James Canter and Philadelphia-based chef Chad Rosenthal will host a pop-up next week to give San Antonio a sneak peak at their new collaboration, Motel Fried Chicken.

The event at Southtown venue The Good Kind will allow Canter and Rosenthal to show off the brined, herb-finished buttermilk fried chicken they'll serve in their new restaurant, set to open next month.



The delivery-only fried chicken concept, originally developed by Rosenthal, currently operates in and around Philadelphia. San Antonio will be the Motel’s first venture outside the Keystone State.

Tickets to the pop-up — set for Wednesday, November 18, from 6-11 p.m. — are available via Eventbrite. Each $12 ticket gets you one of Motel Fried Chicken’s signature sandos with your choice of spicy or traditional seasoning.

