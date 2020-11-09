No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 9, 2020

These three San Antonio bakers are offering cute AF alternatives to Thanksgiving pie

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 2:40 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FORCOOKIESSAKESATX
  • Instagram / forcookiessakesatx
There’s no shame in admitting that Thanksgiving pies simply aren’t your jam.

As the food-focused holiday draws near, three San Antonio bakers are think of the pie-indifferent by offering sweet alternatives that aren't just tasty but cute as hell.



click image INSTAGRAM / 210_CREATIONS
  • Instagram / 210_Creations
210_Creations: Owner Alexandra Contreras crafts adorable, themed chocolate pieces, from chocolate-covered strawberries to hot cocoa bombs. She offers both custom orders featuring special messages — crafted entirely of chocolate — and delightfully decorated fall-themed boxes. 210_Creations, 210_Creations on Instagram





click image INSTAGRAM / LILYSCOOKIES
  • Instagram / lilyscookies
Lily’s Cookies: The intricately decorated sweets to come out of Lily’s bakery are easily its claim to fame, so it’s no surprise that the Monte Vista-area shop is offering gorgeous Thanksgiving-themed cookies for the season. Order online for contactless curbside pickup, or for delivery via Doordash. Lily’s Cookies, 2716 McCullough Ave., lilyscookies.com





click image For Cookies Sake's cookie pie offers four cookie flavors. - INSTAGRAM / FORCOOKIESSAKESATX
  • Instagram / forcookiessakesatx
  • For Cookies Sake's cookie pie offers four cookie flavors.
For Cookies Sake: This local baker is offering an array of adorably-decorated cookies, from a Friendsgiving-themed collection to a cookie “pie” with slices showcasing seasonal flavors: three pumpkin spice toffee, two apple pie, two chocolate chip — all topped with a classic sugar cookie. Order online by November 21 to get it time for Thanksgiving. For Cookies Sake, For Cookies Sake on Facebook


