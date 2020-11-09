These three San Antonio bakers are offering cute AF alternatives to Thanksgiving pie
There’s no shame in admitting that Thanksgiving pies simply aren’t your jam.
As the food-focused holiday draws near, three San Antonio bakers are think of the pie-indifferent by offering sweet alternatives that aren't just tasty but cute as hell.
210_Creations:
Owner Alexandra Contreras crafts adorable, themed chocolate pieces, from chocolate-covered strawberries to hot cocoa bombs. She offers both custom orders featuring special messages — crafted entirely of chocolate — and delightfully decorated fall-themed boxes. 210_Creations, 210_Creations on Instagram
Lily’s Cookies:
The intricately decorated sweets to come out of Lily’s bakery are easily its claim to fame, so it’s no surprise that the Monte Vista-area shop is offering gorgeous Thanksgiving-themed cookies for the season. Order online for contactless curbside pickup, or for delivery via Doordash. Lily’s Cookies, 2716 McCullough Ave., lilyscookies.com
For Cookies Sake:
For Cookies Sake's cookie pie offers four cookie flavors.
This local baker is offering an array of adorably-decorated cookies, from a Friendsgiving-themed collection to a cookie “pie” with slices showcasing seasonal flavors: three pumpkin spice toffee, two apple pie, two chocolate chip — all topped with a classic sugar cookie. Order online by November 21 to get it time for Thanksgiving. For Cookies Sake, For Cookies Sake on Facebook
