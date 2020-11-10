No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Anticipated Asian-American eatery Best Quality Daughter will open at San Antonio's Pearl on Friday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM

Best Quality Daughter — located at 602 Avenue A — will open with limited reservations Friday.
  • Instagram / bestqualitydaughter
  • Best Quality Daughter — located at 602 Avenue A — will open with limited reservations Friday.
Best Quality Daughter, the highly-anticipated Asian-American restaurant by the culinary dream team behind Tenko Ramen, will open its doors for service Friday at the Pearl development.

Chefs Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson co-developed the menu, continuing a culinary partnership that includes time together at SA culinary fixtures The Monterrey, Hot Joy and — most recently — Tenko Ramen at the Pearl’s Bottling Department food hall.



Best Quality Daughter, located at 602 Avenue A, will open with limited reservations. A grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17.

The restaurant will serve Tuesday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

Starting November 24, Best Quality Daughter will expand into lunch and Sunday service. At that point, it will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Reservations for Friday’s soft opening can be made at the restaurant’s website.

