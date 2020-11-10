No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

San Antonio restaurants are celebrating service members with these Veterans Day free offers

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / BOWLANDBARREL
  • Instagram / bowlandbarrel
San Antonio bars and restaurants are getting into the Veterans Day spirit on Wednesday, serving up meal deals and freebies for vets and active duty service members.

Here's a roundup of those offers.



Bowl & Barrel: This Texas-based venue offers 15 bowling lanes, modern American fare and a beer hall — as well as a free burger to all vets with a valid ID on the holiday. The B&B website suggests that those planning to treat the vet in their life to a round of bowling make reservations prior to arriving. Bowl & Barrel, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 102, bowlandbarrel.com.

The General Public: The extensive booze offerings at The General Public include six variations on the Old Fashioned and an impressive whiskey list. Any one of these could be the perfect preamble to a hearty burger, which vets can score for free with a valid ID. The General Public, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 102, thegenpublic.com.
   
The Rustic: This north SA eatery is offering a free Rustic Burger — a beef patty topped with house brisket, white cheddar, green chili and grilled onions — to any veteran or active-duty military members who shows valid ID. The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Ste 204, therustic.com.

HopDoddy: Hopdoddy locations are offering a free Classic Burger — with or without cheese — to all vets and active-duty service members for dine-in or takeout. Either way, they must present military ID or arrive in uniform to claim the free burger. Hopdoddy, Multiple locations, hopdoddy.com.
Fish City Grill: Texas-based Fish City Grill is offering a free entree — up to a $19.99 value — to all veterans and active duty military service members this Wednesday. As expected, be prepared to show valid ID. Fish City Grill, Multiple locations, fishcitygrill.com.

Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden: As part of an ongoing campaign, Boiler House at the Pearl will offer a complimentary Patriot Burger, featuring an 8-ounce chili-infused smoked pork patty, queso Oaxaca, grilled pineapple, poblano peppers, onions, fresh cilantro and achiote mayonnaise on a toasted bolillo bun. The burger will be free to all veterans with a valid ID on the holiday. Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden, 312 Pearl Pkwy Building 3, boilerhousesa.com.
MAX’s Wine Dive: As part of the same campaign mentioned above, MAX’s Wine Dive will feature an entire chile relleno stuffed with white cheddar cheese and braised short ribs atop an 8-ounce beef patty. A cheesy mornay sauce, avocado and cilantro will finish the monster sandwich, and — with valid military ID —it's free to vets. MAX’s Wine Dive, 340 E Basse Road, Suite 101, maxswinedive.com
