Tuesday, November 10, 2020

San Antonio's vet-owned brewery Longtab releasing IPA to raise money for veterans

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LONGTABBREWING
  • Instagram / longtabbrewing
In honor of Veterans Day, San Antonio brewpub Longtab Brewing will release The Regiment, a new IPA that will help raise money for Hollywood actor Gary Sinise's veteran-assistance group.

Longtab is collaborating with Austin-area 12 FOX Brewing and 5x5 Brewing near McAllen on the ale, which launches this week. All three brewpubs are veteran-owned.



The Regiment is a 7.4% ABV IPA that’s brewed with the new 2020 Veteran's Blend from Yakima Chief Hops, a hop supplier based in Washington.

Yakima Chief will make a charitable donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation for each brewery that purchases its YCH Vet’s Blend for commemorative brews such as The Regiment. The Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve America’s veterans, first responders and their families.

For those who keep up with such details, the hop varieties in the 2020 YCH blend include Idaho 7, HBC 692, Sabro, Mosaic and HBC 630.

The Regiment will be available on draft Wednesday at 6 p.m., when the crew at Longtab — located at 4700 Timco West, Suite 105 — will celebrate the release with a barbecue. Longtab is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

