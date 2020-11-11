No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Today in WTF food news: Mountain Dew releasing cookbook of fan-created recipes

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / PUMPKINHEAD1993
  • Instagram / pumpkinhead1993
Mountain Dew, the neon-green carbonated soft drink that closely resembles antifreeze, is releasing a cookbook. Nope, we aren't shitting you about this.

The forthcoming Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes is a compilation of “fan-made, fan-inspired and fan-favorited creations” to celebrate the brand’s sticky-sweet 80th birthday.



"Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with Mountain Dew for years,” Mountain Dew Marketing Veep Nicole Portwood said in a news release. “In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We're honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook.”

Real talk: if a love letter includes such phrases as “Mountain Dew Code Red Brisket” and “Mountain Dew Livewire Brined Turkey,” you might consider burning said letter and buying chocolates instead.

The $30 hardback cookbook contains nearly 40 recipes that span the dining experience. They run the course from appetizers such as Mountain Dew-infused pickles and salsas to desserts including Mountain Dew Cherry and Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake. Yum.

The cookbook also features a special collaboration with Cheetos: Green Mozzarella Bites. Why green? We don’t even want to know, but apparently they're crusted in Flamin' Hot Cheetos crumbs.

The cookbook will available for purchase through the soda’s newly launched online store starting next week.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

