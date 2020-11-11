No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Two San Antonio spots make list of most popular pizza restaurants in the U.S.

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / BIGLOUSPIZZA
  • Instagram / biglouspizza
Turns out a pair of popular San Antonio pizzerias have enough of a following to make national waves.

Travel company Italy 4 Real compiled a list of the 100 most frequently geo-tagged pizza joints on Instagram, which included Big Lou’s Pizza and Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, both located in the Alamo City.



Big Lou’s, which has racked up press for its massive 42-inch pies, landed 13th on the list. Dough, which has won accolades for its authentic approach, came in at number 85.

Big Lou's is open for curbside pick-up, delivery and limited dine-in seating, while both of Dough's San Antonio locations are open for takeout and limited dine-in.

It should probably come as no surprise that the top 10 slots on Italy 4 Real’s list include four eateries from New York City, the nation's pizza mecca, and four from Chicago, the home of deep dish pie.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio restaurants are celebrating service members with these Veterans Day free offers Read More

  2. Asian-Mexican food truck featured on Food Network will make its San Antonio debut next week Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Esquire Tavern to reopen Friday with new food and beverage offerings Read More

  4. Rosario’s owner seeks to demolish site of landmark San Antonio restaurant El Mirador Read More

  5. Anticipated Asian-American eatery Best Quality Daughter will open at San Antonio's Pearl on Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation