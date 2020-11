Two San Antonio spots make list of most popular pizza restaurants in the U.S.

click image Instagram / biglouspizza

Turns out a pair of popular San Antonio pizzerias have enough of a following to make national waves.Travel company Italy 4 Real compiled a list of the 100 most frequently geo-tagged pizza joints on Instagram, which included Big Lou’s Pizza and Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, both located in the Alamo City.Big Lou’s, which has racked up press for its massive 42-inch pies, landed 13th on the list. Dough, which has won accolades for its authentic approach, came in at number 85.Big Lou's is open for curbside pick-up, delivery and limited dine-in seating, while both of Dough's San Antonio locations are open for takeout and limited dine-in.It should probably come as no surprise that the top 10 slots on Italy 4 Real’s list include four eateries from New York City, the nation's pizza mecca, and four from Chicago, the home of deep dish pie.