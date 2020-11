Texas Hill Country vineyard Kuhlman Cellars introduces curated holiday wine bundle

click to enlarge Courtesy Kuhlman Cellars

Whether it’s complementing a roast turkey or greasing your figurative wheels before relatives arrive, wine is a holiday essential.Fredericksburg’s Kuhlman Cellars gets that. So, it's offering a three-bottle holiday wine bundle featuring a pair of offerings typically unavailable for purchase on their own: its 2018 Estate Roussanne and 2017 Sangiovese Newsom Vineyards.The former vino is made entirely of Texas-grown grapes and features notes of honeysuckle, pear, orange blossom and lemon zest. The latter — which received a silver medal at the Concours de Lyon wine competition this year — showcases herbal, lavender-like flavors packed with tannins and a sharp acidity.The third bottle, Kuhlman's 2019 Hensell, features a light strawberry color and bright acidity that can cut through the fattiness of Thanksgiving favorites such as stuffing or gravy.The $109 package, available for order via Kuhlman's website , also includes a 7-ounce bag of the winery's herbed almonds, which are made using Herbs de Provence from a spice merchant in Aix en Provence, France.