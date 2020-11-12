No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Texas Hill Country vineyard Kuhlman Cellars introduces curated holiday wine bundle

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY KUHLMAN CELLARS
  • Courtesy Kuhlman Cellars
Whether it’s complementing a roast turkey or greasing your figurative wheels before relatives arrive, wine is a holiday essential.

Fredericksburg’s Kuhlman Cellars gets that. So, it's offering a three-bottle holiday wine bundle featuring a pair of offerings typically unavailable for purchase on their own: its 2018 Estate Roussanne and 2017 Sangiovese Newsom Vineyards.



The former vino is made entirely of Texas-grown grapes and features notes of honeysuckle, pear, orange blossom and lemon zest. The latter — which received a silver medal at the Concours de Lyon wine competition this year — showcases herbal, lavender-like flavors packed with tannins and a sharp acidity.

The third bottle, Kuhlman's 2019 Hensell, features a light strawberry color and bright acidity that can cut through the fattiness of Thanksgiving favorites such as stuffing or gravy.

The $109 package, available for order via Kuhlman's website, also includes a 7-ounce bag of the winery's herbed almonds, which are made using Herbs de Provence from a spice merchant in Aix en Provence, France.

