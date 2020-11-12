No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

This is Texas' most popular Thanksgiving side dish, according to Google searches

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / HEALTHYSEASONAL
  • Instagram / healthyseasonal
Even though we live in world where new recipes and ingredients no longer require us to stick to standard Turkey Day fare, Texas families are apparently just fine with remaining in a post-WWII culinary time warp.

Career search platform Zippia analyzed Thanksgiving-related Google searches to determine which side dishes are most popular in each state. Its verdict: gummy, soupy green bean casserole is Texas' most searched-for side.



We're not alone, though. Other states including Michigan, Ohio and Alaska also flip out for the dish. However, it's still not as popular as good old mashed potatoes, which is the most popular dish in 10 states.

The Campbell Soup conspiracy that is green bean casserole was created in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly, a staff member in the soup company's home economics department. Her goal was to create a dish that was easy to prepare using ingredients most families would have had in their pantries in the '50s.

But, look, it’s not 1955 anymore. For all of the diversity Texas cuisine has to offer, green bean casserole is just so ... blah.

If you must have green beans on your table this Thanksgiving, consider a light cranberry-hazelnut green bean salad, with crisp, blanched — fresh, not canned — green beans and tart apple cider vinegar to help cut through the meal.

Or splurge a bit and purchase a locally-sourced meal kit with all the ingredients to whip up green beans with a mushroom and sherry cream sauce that features locally grown vegetables.

Sure, 2020 has been a year of curveballs, and maybe that makes us crave the comfortable. Still, it may be a perfect time to step away from the tin-tinged casseroles of the past to embrace a new, fresher holiday tradition.

After all, most of us have got plenty more time to cook at home right now.

