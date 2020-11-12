Your girl Martha Stewart has released a 15-Flavor CBD gummy sampler featuring holiday flavors

click image Instagram / marthastewartcbd

No doubt about it: 2020 has been a lemon year.But, as she is wont to do, lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart is taking those lemons and turning them into CBD gummies.Yes, girl.The Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler contains 60 chewy treats in 15 seasonal flavors developed by Martha herself in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corp., a Canada-based cannabis business.We weren’t kidding when we said she’s taking lemons and making them into gummies either. The sampler flavors include Meyer Lemon, Black Currant, Rhubarb and Blood Orange.The U.S.-made gummies each contain 10 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate."With this special gummy sampler gift box, I was inspired by flavors from my garden," Stewart said in a news release. "Our celebrations may look a little different this year, but that doesn't make the season any less special. My gummy sampler tastes like an elegant and delicious treat which delivers all the wellness benefits of CBD ... without spending a fortune."The set is available for pre-purchase on Martha’s website for $64.99 plus shipping. According to the website, orders won't ship until November 27, and those interested in Martha’s take on CBD treats are encouraged to pre-order now to ensure they snag one before supplies run out.