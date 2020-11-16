No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

Downtown San Antonio to welcome new brewery, restaurant and 'urban path' in 2022

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CLAYTON KORTE
  • Courtesy of Clayton Korte
"The second-oldest continuously operating sporting goods store in the United States" may not be the catchiest claim to fame, but a new craft brewery will make its home in a Downtown SA building that holds that title.

Potchernick’s Cervecería — led by architecture firm Clayton Korte — will fill a long-vacant downtown building with beer, tacos and an urban path that will lead pedestrians straight from the Historic River Walk up to the downtown streetscape.



The building has been vacant since 1991, when its previous tenant, Potchernick’s Sporting Goods, closed its doors. In anticipation of the new venture, the building will undergo huge renovations including the addition of a covered 185-foot walkway that will connect the interior of the building to the River Walk.

Renderings on Clayton Korte’s website show indoor and outdoor seating and a glass-paned brewing tank room with an industrial feel, showcasing well-worn D’hanis clay block, concrete & stucco walls.

The new brewery is still in very early stages of construction, and is slated to be completed in 2022. Potchernick’s Cervecería will be located at 211 N. St. Mary’s St.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project
Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong.
A new generation of chefs and restauranteurs is upping San Antonio’s Chinese food game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio H-E-B employee posts tongue-in-cheek — but useful — holiday shopping tips on Reddit Read More

  2. This is Texas' most popular Thanksgiving side dish, according to Google searches Read More

  3. Rosario’s owner shares future plans for historic Southtown San Antonio building Read More

  4. San Antonio chef debuts delivery and takeout only noodle shop called River Wok Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Manna Foods wants to power your day with protein-rich beetle powder Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation