Downtown San Antonio to welcome new brewery, restaurant and 'urban path' in 2022

Courtesy of Clayton Korte
"The second-oldest continuously operating sporting goods store in the United States" may not be the catchiest
claim to fame, but a new craft brewery will make its home in a Downtown SA building that holds that title.
Potchernick’s Cervecería — led by architecture firm Clayton Korte — will fill a long-vacant downtown building with beer, tacos and an urban path that will lead pedestrians straight from the Historic River Walk up to the downtown streetscape.
The building has been vacant since 1991, when its previous tenant, Potchernick’s Sporting Goods, closed its doors. In anticipation of the new venture, the building will undergo huge renovations including the addition of a covered 185-foot walkway that will connect the interior of the building to the River Walk.
Renderings on Clayton Korte’s website
show indoor and outdoor seating and a glass-paned brewing tank room with an industrial feel, showcasing well-worn D’hanis clay block, concrete & stucco walls.
The new brewery is still in very early stages of construction, and is slated to be completed in 2022. Potchernick’s Cervecería will be located at 211 N. St. Mary’s St.
