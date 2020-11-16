No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 16, 2020

San Antonio chef debuts delivery and takeout only noodle shop called River Wok

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 10:01 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / RIVERWOKSA
  • Instagram / RiverWokSA
Ceasar Zepeda is known for his creative takes on comfort foods — he owns a restaurant called Alamo Biscuit Company, people — so it’s no surprise that his newest concept, River Wok, explores the comfort of savory Asian noodle bowls.

River Wok — which will operate out of Alamo Biscuit Co.’s kitchen on SA’s northwest side — aims to bring a quick, easy dinner option to Alamo City residents exclusively via takeout and delivery through third-party entities such as DoorDash and Grubhub.



That means Alamo Biscuit Co. guests will have to make a separate trek to the establishment if they want the noods, as the noodle bowls will not be available for dine-in service.

River Wok offers four signature bowls as well as a make-it-your-own option that includes choices for proteins, veggies, type of noodle and sauce. Other modifications include the option to make your bowl extra spicy and gluten-free.

River Wok is located at 9630 Huebner Road, inside Alamo Biscuit Co. Nood orders can be made via phone call or the River Wok website Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

