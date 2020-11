San Antonio chef debuts delivery and takeout only noodle shop called River Wok

click image Instagram / RiverWokSA

Ceasar Zepeda is known for his creative takes on comfort foods — he owns a restaurant called Alamo Biscuit Company, people — so it’s no surprise that his newest concept, River Wok, explores the comfort of savory Asian noodle bowls.River Wok — which will operate out of Alamo Biscuit Co.’s kitchen on SA’s northwest side — aims to bring a quick, easy dinner option to Alamo City residents exclusively via takeout and delivery through third-party entities such as DoorDash and Grubhub.That means Alamo Biscuit Co. guests will have to make a separate trek to the establishment if they want the noods, as the noodle bowls will not be available for dine-in service.River Wok offers four signature bowls as well as a make-it-your-own option that includes choices for proteins, veggies, type of noodle and sauce. Other modifications include the option to make your bowl extra spicy and gluten-free.River Wok is located at 9630 Huebner Road, inside Alamo Biscuit Co. Nood orders can be made via phone call or the River Wok website Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.