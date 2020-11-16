San Antonio chocolatier appears on Food Network to judge Candy Land competition show

click image Instagram / nachoaguirrem

You're in for a treat... @KChenoweth is hosting #CandyLand, an EPIC sweets competition that brings the iconic game to life 🍭🍬🍫 It’s coming up NEXT at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/haQBZxMMwn — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) November 16, 2020

SA's own Nacho Aguirre, the chocolate master behind Délice Chocolatier & Patisserie, appeared on Food Network’s new competition showthis weekend, working with network personality Aarti Sequeira to determine which teams advance down the life-size board game path.Aguirre is no stranger to the heat of a Food Network competition show — in 2018, he was crowned the winner of the network'sand was asked to return as a judge for thein February of this year.The new show, crafted after the iconic Hasbro board game of yesteryear, features five teams of cake and sugar artists who aim to journey to the candy-themed areas of the game while presenting themed sugar masterpieces for Aguirre and Sequeira to judge.The teams — of course — face confectionery curveballs as they attempt to make it to King Kandy's Castle to win the game and the grand prize of $25,000.The two-hour debut ofaired Sunday, November 15, at 8 p.m. on the Food Network, and will run for six weeks.