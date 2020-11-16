No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 16, 2020

San Antonio’s Hard Rock Cafe to hold unfortunately named ‘Packed Weekend’ as COVID rates rise

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / HARD ROCK CAFE
  • Courtesy Photo / Hard Rock Cafe
File this under “a really bad look during a pandemic.”

Downtown San Antonio’s Hard Rock Cafe is holding a weekend event to honor the launch of new Amazon Original Series The Pack with prizes, patio seating and — presumably? — social distancing.



If social distancing is part of the plan — and we're guessing management is smart enough to know it should be — one wouldn't know it solely based on the choice of words used to promote the shindig.

"Take advantage of all the gifts, surprises & delights offered during this #PackedWeekend," the Facebook event page reads.

The series — which pits twelve teams of canines and their humans against each other in a cross-continental challenge for a chance to win $500,000 — sounds like TV viewing dog lovers can get behind.

But as COVID-19 cases in Texas spike, recently surpassing one million cases, one would think someone would be a little more selective when choosing verbiage for the show's nationwide promotional event.

We’re looking at you, Amazon.

If a #PackedWeekend in the middle of a pandemic is your jam, feel free to reserve a spot on Hard Rock Cafe’s patio for the event, which begins Friday at noon.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

