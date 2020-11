San Antonio’s Hard Rock Cafe to hold unfortunately named ‘Packed Weekend’ as COVID rates rise

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hard Rock Cafe

🐾 🐾 In honor of #ThePackTV, we’re celebrating man’s best friend all #PackedWeekend long! Stop by Hard Rock Cafe San... Posted by Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio on Thursday, November 12, 2020

File this under “a really bad look during a pandemic.”Downtown San Antonio’s Hard Rock Cafe is holding a weekend event to honor the launch of new Amazon Original Serieswith prizes, patio seating and —— social distancing.If social distancing is part of the plan — and we're guessing management is smart enough to know it should be — one wouldn't know it solely based on the choice of words used to promote the shindig."Take advantage of all the gifts, surprises & delights offered during this #PackedWeekend," the Facebook event page reads.The series — which pits twelve teams of canines and their humans against each other in a cross-continental challenge for a chance to win $500,000 — sounds like TV viewing dog lovers can get behind.But as COVID-19 cases in Texas spike, recently surpassing one million cases, one would think someone would be a little more selective when choosing verbiage for the show's nationwide promotional event.We’re looking at you, Amazon If a #PackedWeekend in the middle of a pandemic is your jam, feel free to reserve a spot on Hard Rock Cafe’s patio for the event, which begins Friday at noon.