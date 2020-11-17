Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Southside beer joint Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse set to open Friday
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 1:51 PM
Open-air beer joint Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse
will open Friday, featuring puro tunes from Mariachis de la Coronelas, prize giveaways and complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers and raspas.
The owners are billing the new icehouse, located at 815 Pleasanton Road, as kid- and dog-friendly, and its beer garden seems suited to socially distant imbibing.
SA food truck Maniacs — which slings gigantic burgers, loaded fries and tacos — will also be on hand to sell vittles meant to complement ice-cold beer.
Brooster’s Backyard will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m.- midnight, Friday from 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Saturday from noon-2 a.m. and Sunday from noon-midnight.
