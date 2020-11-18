No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

La Cantera crêperie to partner with San Antonio Food Bank and Culinaria this holiday season

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM

Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café is launching a Holiday for Hunger initiative, designating a portion of proceeds from two holiday crêpes to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank and Culinaria.

The Turkey Cran crêpe features roasted turkey, brie cheese, bacon, spinach, fresh cranberry sauce, walnuts and dried cranberries for $10.95. The kid-friendly Grinch crêpe is a sticky-sweet combination of sweetened cream cheese, strawberries, red and green M&Ms, and dulce de leche for $9.95. The crêpe will delight kiddos with its grinchy green batter.



The Holiday for Hunger effort will begin November 27 and run through December 23 and — like any quirky made-for-TV movie — there’s a secret code. Guests must say “Holiday for Hunger” when ordering for their contribution to be activated.

The San Antonio Food Bank fights hunger in 16 counties and serves 58,000 individuals a week in one of the largest service areas in Texas. Sweet Paris regularly aids the Food Bank’s Kid’s Café and Backpack programs.

Culinaria is a San Antonio-based nonprofit that supports local dining establishments through its Emergency Relief Fund, and individual scholarships through its endowment fund.

Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café is located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite 19160, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m.

