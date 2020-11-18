Partnership between San Antonio Spur Patty Mills and coffee roaster to benefit Indigenous Australians

click to enlarge Twitter / Patty_Mills

San Antonio Spur Patty Mills has launched a collaboration with coffee roaster Bluestone Lane to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples develop professional skills by working for the company in the U.S.The Keriba Ged program will bring members of those indigenous communities to the U.S. to work at New York-based Bluestone Lane's cafes. The jobs will enable them to develop leadership, project management, networking, financial, communication and customer service skills.Australia-born Mills is of Torres Strait Islander, Aboriginal and Maori descent. "Keriba" means "our" and "Ged" means "home" or "place" in one of more than 250 Indigenous languages of his native country."I am looking forward to working with the Bluestone Lane team in developing their innovative Keriba Ged program that will create real opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," said the NBA Champion and three-time Olympian.Earlier this year, the NBA star formed the Team Mills Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at supporting minority groups and underprivileged families around the world. Since its inception, the foundation has helped supply clean drinking water to remote Indigenous Australian communities, created a platform and voice for women and children affected by domestic violence and organized the NBA’s first ever Indigenous Night.