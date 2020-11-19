Thursday, November 19, 2020
Beto's Alt-Mex donating portion of to-go sales to San Antonio Hope Center for holiday season
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Longtime Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex is partnering with the San Antonio Hope Center
to help break the cycle of systemic poverty.
Through the end of the year, the funky Tex-Mex spot will donate 5% of all to-go and curbside sales to the Hope Center. The nonprofit works one-on-one with families to provide financial literacy and nutrition assistance as well as parenting, health and wellness education.
"Our goal is to help individuals and families thrive, and our vision is to break the cycle of systemic generational poverty," Hope Center CEO Megan Legacy said in a release.
Beto’s — featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins and Dives
and in Texas Monthly
— offers fresh food made with traditional family recipes in a casual environment. While its dining room is open, the Hope Center donations only apply to takeout and curbside orders.
