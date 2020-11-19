No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Cuishe Cocina Mexicana opens downtown San Antonio location in St. Paul Square

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 9:30 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CUISHE_COCINA
Less than two months after opening the doors on a sprawling Stone Oak-area eatery, Cuishe Cocina Mexicana has unveiled a downtown location at historic St. Paul Square.

Both Cuische (pronounced KWEE-sheh) locations specialize in interior Mexican cuisine and are run by the team behind tapas outpost Toro Kitchen + Bar. The center city outpost opened Wednesday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.



Our downtown location is now open, join us for a dinner in our newest location.

Posted by Cuishe Cocina Mexicana on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Cuishe is located at 119 Heiman St. at St. Paul Square. The new spot is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon-11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon-2 a.m. and Sundays from noon-9 p.m.

