Thursday, November 19, 2020
San Antonio-based H-E-B amends purchasing limits amid second wave of COVID-19 pandemic
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM
As COVID-19 case numbers rise in Texas
, grocery giant H-E-B has again updated its purchase limits on products including antibacterial sprays, disinfectant wipes, paper products and, peculiarly, frozen chitlins.
Items on the newly updated list
include also include hydrogen peroxide, rubbing alcohol, gloves and brisket. No word on why frozen chitlins — pig intestines, which can be stewed and broiled or fried — made the list.
Along with the sanitation and food products listed above, San Antonio stores will also enforce limits on toilet paper and paper towels. Only two packages of each will be allowed per customer.
