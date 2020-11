Downtown San Antonio luxury hotels offering curbside Thanksgiving packages

click image Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

Travel and tourism in SA has taken a huge hit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping downtown's St. Anthony Hotel and San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter from getting creative this holiday season.The two luxury hotels are offering to-go Thanksgiving feasts that guests can retrieve without ever leaving their vehicles.Tributary — the Marriott Rivercenter's restaurant — is offering packages based on the number of folks at your gathering, from two people to 10. Each includes a turkey breast that’s been citrus-brined and smoked, a confit turkey leg and Gulf shrimp cocktail as well as four side items, two kinds of bread, a whole pie and sauces.Online orders for Tributary’s Thanksgiving Feast must be placed before November 23. Orders will be available for curbside pickup hot or cold from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Call the restaurant from your parking spot in front of the building, and someone will deliver it to your car.The St. Anthony is offering two chef-prepared packages, ranging from $180, which serves up to six folks, to $300, which serves up to 10. The real deal here, though, appears to be the a la carte menu, which offers everything from chili-brined turkey breast to chestnut-sausage stuffing.Place orders online , then wait for the hotel to reach to set up a time for curbside pickup. A valet will deliver the meal to your vehicle’s backseat. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, November 20.“We know this will be a very different holiday for our guests,” Brandon Raney, CEO of BC Lynd Hospitality, which operates the St. Anthony, said in a release. “We’re committed to doing what we can to make it a little brighter, safe, and one with renewed hope for the year to come.”