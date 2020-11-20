No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 20, 2020

Downtown San Antonio luxury hotels offering curbside Thanksgiving packages

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 12:38 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / THESTANTHONYHOTEL
  • Instagram / thestanthonyhotel
Travel and tourism in SA has taken a huge hit from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not stopping downtown's St. Anthony Hotel and San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter from getting creative this holiday season.

The two luxury hotels are offering to-go Thanksgiving feasts that guests can retrieve without ever leaving their vehicles.



Tributary — the Marriott Rivercenter's restaurant — is offering packages based on the number of folks at your gathering, from two people to 10. Each includes a turkey breast that’s been citrus-brined and smoked, a confit turkey leg and Gulf shrimp cocktail as well as four side items, two kinds of bread, a whole pie and sauces.

Online orders for Tributary’s Thanksgiving Feast must be placed before November 23. Orders will be available for curbside pickup hot or cold from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Call the restaurant from your parking spot in front of the building, and someone will deliver it to your car.

The St. Anthony is offering two chef-prepared packages, ranging from $180, which serves up to six folks, to $300, which serves up to 10. The real deal here, though, appears to be the a la carte menu, which offers everything from chili-brined turkey breast to chestnut-sausage stuffing.

Place orders online, then wait for the hotel to reach to set up a time for curbside pickup. A valet will deliver the meal to your vehicle’s backseat. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Friday, November 20.

“We know this will be a very different holiday for our guests,” Brandon Raney, CEO of BC Lynd Hospitality, which operates the St. Anthony, said in a release. “We’re committed to doing what we can to make it a little brighter, safe, and one with renewed hope for the year to come.”

