Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers

The holiday season is right around the corner, and there’s a good chance you’ve got a foodie or two on your list. Fortunately, there are a wealth of San Antonio-made gifts available that can keep them delighted while helping out small businesses in your community.If none of these specific ideas tickle your fancy, here’s an alternative: consider purchasing gift cards to locally owned restaurants. Giving a gift card may feel a little impersonal, but they be a small lifeline to a business that’s suffering during the pandemic. Buying a gift card can help a business today, while giving your friends and family something to look forward to when we’re able to safely gather together again.And now, those gifts:If this isn’t the perfect sentiment for 2020, we don’t know what is. This puppy — available from a San Antonio online retailer of funky stuff you can’t live without — will hold 22 ounces of coffee. Or wine. Who are we to judge? This double-insulated chalice de chingona will run you $22, but the happiness it will bring the necia in your life? That shit is priceless.Local retailer The Artisan carries a ton of food-forward face masks for a timely gift, including this avocado-covered number complete with a filter pocket. Stock up on these $12 masks for stocking stuffers, because who knows when this pandemic will end.ReRooted 210, SA’s first urban winery, will offer a three-month growler club gift membership for $65 when it opens later this month. The package will include one free monthly growler fill of house wine, discounts on growler fills and glasses onsite, plus one spiffy complimentary insulated growler.One can appreciate the positivity of iconic Austin Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo’s message board, whether it’s telling us to keep our chins up or to exhale the bullshit. San Antonio gift shop Feliz Modern is carrying a collection of holiday ornaments at $16 a pop to commemorate 2020’s most relatable messages from the eatery.Top off your honey’s eggnog or coffee with a four-year aged bourbon that’s been hand-bottled right here in SA. Ranch Heritage is bottled at bonded strength, and it features notes of apple and toffee — perfect for holiday imbibing. The bottle is available at a $52 recommended retail price.If you find yourself needing to escape family this holiday season, the date-night pack from High Street could come in handy. Sweep your SO off their feet with a bottle of scrumptious red wine, a selection of meats and cheeses and some rich and romantic Askinosi chocolate. In other words, this package provides a $50 mini-getaway from the fam.Yes, mezcal-infused coffee is a thing, and SA’s Olla Express food truck has mastered the craft. Snag a Pro Pack with everything cafecito lovers need to prepare traditional cafe at home. For $50, you get two 8-ounce packs of ground coffee, homemade piloncillo syrup, a coffee scoop and a reusable 14-ounce mug. All products are handcrafted and 100% natural with no artificial preservatives and no additives, and they’re not processed with chemicals. Good and good for you? Sign us up.Serve a stunning charcuterie spread on a gorgeous board made from salvaged materials right here in the Alamo City. This Northside sawmill crafts a variety of products from natural materials that would otherwise be discarded, repurposing them into beautiful new objects.