Texas Monthly features 14 San Antonio taquerias, calling them some of the best in the state

The puffy tacos at Ray's Drive Inn, just west of downtown SA.
San Antonians know our tacos are superior. That’s just fact.
While we don’t need Texas Monthly
to tell us that our taco joints are the best in the state — or maybe even the world — it’s definitely heartwarming to see 14 local taquerias get some love from the mag.
From the pillowy fried goodness served up by Henry’s Puffy Tacos Express to the mini tacos at Taquitos West Ave., the new TM
article lovingly describes both local favorites and hidden gems among our Mexican food spots.
The others that made the list are:
- Carnitas Don Raul
- Carnitas Lonja
- El Remedio
- Garcia's Mexican Food
- Maria's Cafe
- Mariscos del Puerto
- Ray's Drive Inn
- Ro-Ho Pork & Bread
- Tapatio Vegan Tacos
- Tommy's Restaurant
- Viola's Ventanas
- The Jerk Shack (yes, it's a Jamaican restaurant, but their jerk tacos earned raves)
“Tacos are everywhere, including delectable barbacoa tacos,” TM
writer Jose Ralat said of San Antonio's Mexican food scene. “So beloved is the dish that there is an annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival in non-pandemic years.”
That pandemic has arguably hit the foodservice industry the hardest, so eating your way through Texas Monthly
's list may be a great way to show your support to San Antonio's unparalleled taco scene and make sure those taquerias stay solvent.
