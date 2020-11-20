Texas Monthly features 14 San Antonio taquerias, calling them some of the best in the state

click image Instagram / sofiaklevin

The puffy tacos at Ray's Drive Inn, just west of downtown SA.



The others that made the list are:

Carnitas Don Raul



Carnitas Lonja



El Remedio



Garcia's Mexican Food



Maria's Cafe



Mariscos del Puerto



Ray's Drive Inn



Ro-Ho Pork & Bread



Tapatio Vegan Tacos



Tommy's Restaurant



Viola's Ventanas



The Jerk Shack (yes, it's a Jamaican restaurant, but their jerk tacos earned raves)

San Antonians know our tacos are superior. That’s just fact.While we don’t needto tell us that our taco joints are the best in the state — or maybe even the world — it’s definitely heartwarming to see 14 local taquerias get some love from the mag.From the pillowy fried goodness served up by Henry’s Puffy Tacos Express to the mini tacos at Taquitos West Ave., the newarticle lovingly describes both local favorites and hidden gems among our Mexican food spots.“Tacos are everywhere, including delectable barbacoa tacos,”writer Jose Ralat said of San Antonio's Mexican food scene. “So beloved is the dish that there is an annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival in non-pandemic years.”That pandemic has arguably hit the foodservice industry the hardest, so eating your way through's list may be a great way to show your support to San Antonio's unparalleled taco scene and make sure those taquerias stay solvent.