These San Antonio restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates

For San Antonians who are opting to self-isolate this Thanksgiving, or even those just celebrating with a partner or small family, cooking an entire holiday feast probably doesn't make sense.These SA restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates piled high with all the trimmings. All can be picked up curbside, or in some cases delivered.The venerable Broadway diner has put together hearty plates of house-roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish and mashed potatoes, plus your choice of two sides and a fluffy biscuit for $26.95. Add a slice of pie for just $3 and call it done. Place an online order for pick up or curbside delivery.Smoke's $12 individual plates feature smoked turkey breast topped with gravy as well as dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll. Pickup begins at 4:30 p.m. on the big day.This Olmos Park-area eatery is giving diners the choice between smoked turkey, ribeye steak or ham, plus three side items. Dessert and wine are included with the $55-per-person dinners. Order online for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.This French bistro is preparing hefty Thanksgiving dinner plates that include all the trimmings, dark or white meat and bread for $28. Available for pickup or delivery via the restaurant’s webpage from November 24 through the 27.