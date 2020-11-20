No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 20, 2020

These San Antonio restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM

For San Antonians who are opting to self-isolate this Thanksgiving, or even those just celebrating with a partner or small family, cooking an entire holiday feast probably doesn't make sense.

These SA restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates piled high with all the trimmings. All can be picked up curbside, or in some cases  delivered.



Earl Abel’s: The venerable Broadway diner has put together hearty plates of house-roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish and mashed potatoes, plus your choice of two sides and a fluffy biscuit for $26.95. Add a slice of pie for just $3 and call it done. Place an online order for pick up or curbside delivery. Earl Abel’s, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com.

Smoke: BBQ Restaurant: Smoke's $12 individual plates feature smoked turkey breast topped with gravy as well as dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll. Pickup begins at 4:30 p.m. on the big day. Smoke: BBQ Restaurant, 210-393-2606, Smoke on Toast Tab.

Evo Restaurant: This Olmos Park-area eatery is giving diners the choice between smoked turkey, ribeye steak or ham, plus three side items. Dessert and wine are included with the $55-per-person dinners. Order online for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Evo Restaurant, (210)-236-8752, evolutioncuisine.com.

Frederick's Restaurant: This French bistro is preparing hefty Thanksgiving dinner plates that include all the trimmings, dark or white meat and bread for $28. Available for pickup or delivery via the restaurant’s webpage from November 24 through the 27. Frederick's Restaurant, (210) 888-1500, fredericksbistro.com.

