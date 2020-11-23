North San Antonio restaurant will offer free seafood to first 30 guests at grand opening

click to enlarge Courtesy SA Seafood

SA Seafood has been serving up crawfish, shrimp, oysters, snow crab and more to in a soft opening capacity since early October. Now, after a month of priming its team, the new Northside eatery will host a grand opening celebration offering free food or drink for its first 30 guests.SA Seafood's grand opening events will take place Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, with the doors opening at 11 a.m. the first day. Beyond Asian-inspired take on seafood favorites, the restaurant's menu includes fried chicken wings, fried rice, lo mein and salads.And, for the hungry and curious, here's how that free seafood will be divvied up. The restaurant will offer a free half pound of snow crab and a half pound of shrimp to the first ten folks in line. The next ten guests will receive a free order of boiled shrimp plus a special Cajun-style fried rice. The next batch of 10 will receive free soft drinks.After the grand opening, the restaurant, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, will be open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.