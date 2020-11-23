No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

San Antonio Botanical Garden to host virtual holiday-themed cooking classes led by local chef

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SAN ANTONIO BOTANICAL GARDEN
  • Courtesy San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden's Katrina Flores will dust off her chef hat for a series of holiday-themed cooking classes that will allow students to learn in the comfort of their own home.

Trained in culinary arts, baking, food science and nutrition, Flores — the garden's culinary and wellness programs specialist — will lead virtual learners through a trio of December classes: The Ancient Art of the Tamale, Winter Farmer’s Market Pizza and Cookies & Cocktails Extravaganza.



The prices for each class include either a complete ingredient box available for pickup at the garden or a detailed grocery list that lets distance learners make sure their kitchen is appropriately stocked.

In The Ancient Art of the Tamale, participants will make three varieties of the South Texas holiday favorite: poblano chile rajas tamales with Oaxacan cheese, pork chile verde tamales and sweet guava-cream cheese tamales. Flores will also teach participants how to construct a beet-and-orange arugula salad with toasted seeds and achiote dressing as well as a zesty Jamaica margarita.

The Winter Farmer’s Market Pizza class will feature step-by-step instructions for two pies made with produce straight from the Botanical Garden: a caramelized fennel, butternut squash and crispy kale pizza and a charred brussels sprout pizza with browned sage butter. The meal will also include a crispy salami and pomegranate salad with maple candied pecans and a choice of red or white wine selected by Hargrove’s Fine Wine.

The Cookies & Cocktails Extravaganza course will focus on sweet holiday treats, including a Vanilla Chai Old Fashioned, a festive Holiday Smash cocktail, hot cocoa cookies, butter pecan snowball cookies and chewy ginger molasses cookies.

Classes range in price from $35 to $55, and take place during evenings in December. Interested foodies can find the schedule and register for classes at the San Antonio Botanical Garden website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio restaurants are offering individual Thanksgiving plates Read More

  2. Prepare your pocketbook for parking lot changes at San Antonio’s Pearl development Read More

  3. Texas Monthly features 14 San Antonio taquerias, calling them some of the best in the state Read More

  4. San Antonio's Bar Du Mon Ami prepares to close amid second COVID spike — possibly forever Read More

  5. Downtown San Antonio luxury hotels offering curbside Thanksgiving packages Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation