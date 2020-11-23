San Antonio Botanical Garden to host virtual holiday-themed cooking classes led by local chef

click to enlarge
Courtesy San Antonio Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden's Katrina Flores will dust off her chef hat for a series of holiday-themed cooking classes that will allow students to learn in the comfort of their own home.
Trained in culinary arts, baking, food science and nutrition, Flores — the garden's culinary and wellness programs specialist — will lead virtual learners through a trio of December classes: The Ancient Art of the Tamale
, Winter Farmer’s Market Pizza
and Cookies & Cocktails Extravaganza
.
The prices for each class include either a complete ingredient box available for pickup at the garden or a detailed grocery list that lets distance learners make sure their kitchen is appropriately stocked.
In The Ancient Art of the Tamale
, participants will make three varieties of the South Texas holiday favorite: poblano chile rajas tamales with Oaxacan cheese, pork chile verde tamales and sweet guava-cream cheese tamales. Flores will also teach participants how to construct a beet-and-orange arugula salad with toasted seeds and achiote dressing as well as a zesty Jamaica margarita.
The Winter Farmer’s Market Pizza
class will feature step-by-step instructions for two pies made with produce straight from the Botanical Garden: a caramelized fennel, butternut squash and crispy kale pizza and a charred brussels sprout pizza with browned sage butter. The meal will also include a crispy salami and pomegranate salad with maple candied pecans and a choice of red or white wine selected by Hargrove’s Fine Wine.
The Cookies & Cocktails Extravaganza
course will focus on sweet holiday treats, including a Vanilla Chai Old Fashioned, a festive Holiday Smash cocktail, hot cocoa cookies, butter pecan snowball cookies and chewy ginger molasses cookies.
Classes range in price from $35 to $55, and take place during evenings in December. Interested foodies can find the schedule and register for classes at the San Antonio Botanical Garden website
.
