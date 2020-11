Dorćol Distilling’s annual Brandy Alexander Tour kicks off with 10 top San Antonio bars

click image Instagram / dorcolspirits

Dorćol Distilling will launch its sixth annual Brandy Alexander Tour this week, showcasing local bars that use its award-winning Kinsman Rakia in different renditions of the classic dessert cocktail.A total of 10 craft cocktail purveyors are participating this year, serving up unique takes on the drink, which will be available on menus from Thanksgiving until December 31. The Brandy Alexander traditionally features equal parts brandy, cream and crème de cacao, making it an indulgent and luscious alcoholic punctuation mark to many a holiday fête.Dorćol’s flagship Kinsman Rakia is a fruit brandy produced with apricots and will feature in the local versions dreamed up by participants including Biga on the Banks, The Fairmount Rooftop Oyster Bar, The Hayden, Hotel Havana and Sternewirth at Hotel Emma.Those interested in indulging can follow Dorćol on social media for up-to-date details, including the complete list of participating bars and restaurants.