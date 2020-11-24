No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

San Antonio chef Braunda Smith shares her favorite recipe for leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BRAUNDA SMITH
  • Courtesy of Braunda Smith
Known for her approach to down-home southern cooking, Lucy Cooper’s owner Braunda Smith is no stranger to a huge holiday spread.

The mother of six knows how to maximize on a meal, and Thanksgiving dinner is no exception — leftovers are king, and when a recipe comes along that’s a step above the tired turkey sando, we’re all over it.



“One of my favorite things about Thanksgiving is our tradition of next day leftover gumbo,” Smith told the Current. “The smells of this old family favorite flow through our house like a warm hug from my Maw Maw.”

Smith’s gumbo recipe calls for common holiday ingredients such as chicken stock, celery and onion. The only thing that requires a bit of patience and finesse is the addition of a brown roux. Creating a roux is a French cooking technique that utilizes flour and fat — butter, in this case — to create a thickening agent for rich brown sauces and gumbos.

“I have gotten much better and wiser over the years, so I have to brag a minute about that,” Smith joked. “In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, I do all of my prep work so all of my veggies are chopped, taters washed, mac cooked; you get the picture.”

Follow Smith’s advice, and you can have all of the prep done for this classic comfort dish ahead of time, making for even less work on your — ahem — plate.

“It's even better the next day,” Smith says. “Thanksgiving dinner is the gift that keeps on giving.” Below, find the complete recipe for Chef Lucy's Damn Fine Leftover Gumbo, a holiday tradition in the Smith household.

Chef Lucy's Damn Fine Leftover Gumbo

1 large portion of leftover turkey 
1 cup chopped leftover ham 
1 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
 3 large white or yellow onions, chopped
 4 cups fresh or frozen okra, sliced
 1 cup chopped celery
 1 cup chopped green bell pepper 
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
 4 cloves garlic, chopped
 Salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste
 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
 1 cup butter
 6 cups hot chicken stock

Cut turkey into medium-sized cubes, season with salt and pepper. Heat one tablespoon of butter in a large heavy skillet — cast iron if you've got it — and fry it long enough to add some color. Remember that it’s already been baked, so avoid overcooking. Repeat for sausage. Remove and set aside.

Add one tablespoon of oil in a medium heated skillet and add okra.

Smith advises moving the okra around quite a bit so it doesn't stick to the pan. As the veggie starts to break down, it will get a slimy texture, and that’s exactly what you want — it’s the thickening agent for the gumbo. Remove from heat and set aside.

Add remaining butter to a large, heavy pot — Smith prefers a dutch oven — for the roux.

Add flour to melted butter. Cook, stirring frequently, for two minutes on low heat, until the mixture is bubbly and foamy. At this point, it should look like a thick paste. You will want a brown roux, so keep going for at least another 20 minutes. It will develop a deep, rich, nutty flavor and aroma.

The best way to avoid burnt roux is to stir constantly and lower the heat to medium-low. After the roux is made, add all chopped ingredients except garlic and parsley. Cook until onions are clear, stirring occasionally. 

Add sliced andouille, ham and turkey to roux mixture, cover, and let simmer about 1/2 hour. Stir often during this process. Keep the heat low, being sure not to neglect the pot. To avoid scorching the gumbo, give it love and attention by stirring occasionally.

Add chicken stock, garlic, parsley and okra. Increase the heat until the mixture begins to boil. Lower to a simmer, cover and cook one-and-a-half to two hours, stirring occasionally.

To serve, Smith recommends sprinkling filé powder — a cajun culinary staple — on a bowl of rice for an extra layer of flavor before spooning a heaping helping of gumbo on top.

If you can’t get your hands on andouille sausage, smoked sausage is an appropriate substitute.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. North San Antonio restaurant will offer free seafood to first 30 guests at grand opening Read More

  2. San Antonio community rushes to rescue local Nestle Toll House bakery from closure Read More

  3. Team of San Antonio bartenders dominates the 2020 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl Read More

  4. San Antonio Botanical Garden to host virtual holiday-themed cooking classes led by local chef Read More

  5. Dress up your holiday spread with San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid’s fresh cranberry relish recipe Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation