No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Tandem, a new coffee shop in San Antonio's Southtown, will hold soft opening this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / TANDEMSATX
  • Instagram / tandemsatx
Tandem — Southtown’s newest coffee, craft beer and wine spot — will hold a weekend-long soft opening starting Friday.

The space will open its doors to brew up beans from companies including Chicago-based Dark Matter Coffee and San Antonio-based Pulp Coffee as well as serve beers from local breweries Dorcol, Freetail Brewing and Altstadt Brewery.



Tandem is located in a 4,000-square-foot spot at 310 Riverside Drive, which the owners plan to use as a neighborhood gathering space for activities such as family yoga and a farmer's market.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South San Antonio gordita shop offering midweek BOGO deal to close out the year Read More

  2. Avoid the bars the night before Thanksgiving and imbibe safely at home with these San Antonio cocktails Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Hotel Contessa now under ownership of East Coast real estate company Read More

  4. North San Antonio restaurant will offer free seafood to first 30 guests at grand opening Read More

  5. San Antonio chef Braunda Smith shares her favorite recipe for leftover Thanksgiving turkey Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation