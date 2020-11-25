Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Tandem, a new coffee shop in San Antonio's Southtown, will hold soft opening this weekend
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 11:48 AM
Tandem — Southtown’s newest coffee, craft beer and wine spot — will hold a weekend-long soft opening starting Friday.
The space will open its doors to brew up beans from companies including Chicago-based Dark Matter Coffee and San Antonio-based Pulp Coffee as well as serve beers from local breweries Dorcol, Freetail Brewing and Altstadt Brewery.
Tandem is located in a 4,000-square-foot spot at 310 Riverside Drive, which the owners plan to use as a neighborhood gathering space for activities such as family yoga and a farmer's market.
