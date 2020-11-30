Nestle Toll House Café owner asked for help saving her business — and San Antonio delivered

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / smokeyboysbarbecue
-
Smokey Boys Barbecue, near the Nestle Toll House Cafe, invited their fanbase out to support Ramirez following her TikTok video.
San Antonio’s only Nestle Toll House Café seems to have escaped the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to the SA community, KSAT reports
. After a heartfelt video posted by owner Sherry Ramirez last week, San Antonio stepped up
to ensure the shop could weather the storm.
The outpouring of support from locals allowed Ramirez to secure the cafe’s immediate future — as well as give back to the community in the form of donations to the San Antonio Food Bank.
“Not only did you help to save my staff and little cafe, but you raised over $200. That’s 1,400 meals that you gave to the Food Bank,” Ramirez said in a video
posted to Facebook Sunday evening.
“We never expected this much support,” she added.
Ramirez’s plea last week followed months of slowing business due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We are struggling. COVID-19 has stopped a lot of people from coming, and we really need you to come,” she said in the TikTok video. “We got a case full of goodies and we would love to have you come up and help support and keep Nestle alive.”
In the update on Facebook, Ramirez said that she will be donating a check of more than $200 to the San Antonio Food Bank on Monday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.