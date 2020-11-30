No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 30, 2020

San Antonio's first self-serve taproom The Dooryard to hold grand opening this weekend

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM

After some pandemic-related delays, San Antonio's first-ever self-serve beer and wine concept The Dooryard will hold its grand opening this weekend.

“It’s finally here!!” The drinkery’s Facebook event page read. “We can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve been creating! Come out and #GetYourOwnDangBeer with us.”



The new spot, located inside the Starlight Oaks shopping center in Northwest SA, includes a spacious deck for outdoor seating and the beginnings of an impressive local craft beer lineup. Current taps include brews from Künstler Brewing, Roughhouse Brewing, Alamo Beer Co., Thirsty Planet Brewing and Texas Keeper, with more to come.

According to the establishment’s website, the menu will include bar snacks such as hummus, charcuterie, bar nuts and pretzels, as well as entrees such as reuben and muffuletta sandwiches and pork lettuce wraps.

The Dooryard will operate with a pay-by-the-ounce model. Upon entry and ID check, guests will be receive a card to record purchases for their tab, much like a debit card.

The Dooryard is located at 4503 De Zavala Road, Suite 108, and will open Saturday, December 12 at 2 p.m.

