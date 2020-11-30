No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 30, 2020

Twitter users slam Texas restaurant owner for video of him telling customers to stop twerking

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click image Kevin Kelley, owner of Dallas' True Kitchen + Kocktails, confronts a table of twerking patrons. - INSTAGRAM / TONYB713
  • Instagram / tonyb713
  • Kevin Kelley, owner of Dallas' True Kitchen + Kocktails, confronts a table of twerking patrons.
Dallas restaurant True Kitchen + Kocktails is performing damage control following the weekend release of a now-viral video in which the purported owner curses at a table of patrons for twerking in the dining room.

We can’t make this shit up.



HipHopWired.com shared the video, saying the man Twitter users identified as owner Kevin Kelley “put a table of twerking diners on blast and went on a rant about how he doesn’t want such acts in his space.”

In clips of the confrontation, the purported owner approaches a table and tells the DJ — yep, the DJ inside the restaurant — to cut the loud music that's booming.

“I’ve invested a lot of money into … developing this concept so Black people could have somewhere nice to go,” the man screams. “So, all this twerking and shit … don’t bring it here, because we’re a restaurant.”


“You wanna do it, get the fuck out my restaurant (sic) … if you don’t like it, get out, I don’t need your money,” he continues.

At press time, the video has racked up tens of thousands of likes, shares and comments — most of which disapprove of Kelley’s handling of the incident.

User @simply_shamaria pointed out that the bar often advertises as a nightclub, linking to a New Year’s Eve page that lists $10,000 tickets to sit and drink in its “nightclub” section.


While some noted the women wouldn’t have been twerking if the restaurant wasn’t blasting music, most people were just shocked that a restaurant owner curse at a table in full view of a dining room full of guests.

