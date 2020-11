Twitter users slam Texas restaurant owner for video of him telling customers to stop twerking

click image Instagram / tonyb713

Kevin Kelley, owner of Dallas' True Kitchen + Kocktails, confronts a table of twerking patrons.

Restaurant SUICIDE on camera. pic.twitter.com/9Bkr6q3lyF — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) November 30, 2020

True kitchen is charging $10,000 for a section on New Years. 10 GRAND. PEEP THE TRUE NIGHTCLUB!! LMFAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5w5nYDlwIc — Sham God😉 (@Simply_Shamaria) November 30, 2020

Dallas restaurant True Kitchen + Kocktails is performing damage control following the weekend release of a now-viral video in which the purported owner curses at a table of patrons for twerking in the dining room.We can’t make this shit up. HipHopWired.com shared the video , saying the man Twitter users identified as owner Kevin Kelley “put a table of twerking diners on blast and went on a rant about how he doesn’t want such acts in his space.”In clips of the confrontation , the purported owner approaches a table and tells the DJ — yep, the DJthe restaurant — to cut the loud music that's booming.“I’ve invested a lot of money into … developing this concept so Black people could have somewhere nice to go,” the man screams. “So, all this twerking and shit … don’t bring it here, because we’re a restaurant.”“You wanna do it, get the fuck out my restaurant (sic) … if you don’t like it, get out, I don’t need your money,” he continues.At press time, the video has racked up tens of thousands of likes, shares and comments — most of which disapprove of Kelley’s handling of the incident.User @simply_shamaria pointed out that the bar often advertises as a nightclub, linking to a New Year’s Eve page that lists $10,000 tickets to sit and drink in its “nightclub” section.While some noted the women wouldn’t have been twerking if the restaurant wasn’t blasting music, most people were just shocked that a restaurant owner curse at a table in full view of a dining room full of guests.