Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Devils River, San Antonio's newest distillery, to open with rooftop venue and tasting room in January

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

click image INSTAGRAM / DEVILSRWHISKEY
  • Instagram / devilsrwhiskey
More than years after announcing plans to relocate to San Antonio, Devils River Distillery has finally confirmed it will open a downtown headquarters and tasting room in January.

Planned for the Burns Building at 401 E. Houston St., the functioning distillery will also feature a rooftop venue with live music and a rotating menu of Prohibition-era cocktails and appetizers. An antique bar and copper stills will complement the 1919 building's copper hardware, marble floors and floor-to-ceiling columns, giving the feel of a Prohibition-era speakeasy, according to company officials.



"The opening of Devils River Distillery will allow us to be completely produced, distilled, aged and bottled in San Antonio," says Mike Cameron, Devils River's co-founder and head distiller. "It's a feat we are most proud of."

At present, the company produces its whiskeys in Dallas.

According to the distillery’s website, the name is derived from the actual Devils River in Southwest Texas, where the water used to distill the whiskey is sourced. The whiskey — available in Bourbon, Rye, Barrel Strength and Coffee expressions — is distributed to 29 states.

