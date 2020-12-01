Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Historic San Antonio-area bar Sidecar unveils new winter cocktail and tapas menus
By Nina Rangel
By Nina Rangel on Tue, Dec 1, 2020
Kody Melton
The Campfire Marshmallow Old Fashioned is topped with a flame-toasted marshmallow.
In line with the season, New Braunfels basement bar Sidecar has curated a new cocktail and tapas menu featuring winter themes. Can you say “Campfire Marshmallow Old Fashioned?”
The whiskey-forward drink — one of the winter-themed cocktails new to the menu — is topped with a flame-toasted marshmallow. Others include the Fall 75, an apple pie and brandy-scented champagne cocktail, and the Chorizo Sangria, a warming sangria with notes of bacon, maple and whiskey.
Following a hiatus forced by the pandemic, the bar has also revived its food offerings for the season. A new tapas menu features warming winter dishes such as a tomato truffle bisque with a fancy grilled cheese sandwich and parsley garlic butter. Heartier entrees include sidecar’s chili lemon shrimp — chili lemon marinated shrimp garnished with garlic, crispy shallot and parsley.
Guests can enjoy the new seasonal menu items in addition to Sidecar’s existing menu now through the end of the year. Sidecar is located in the basement of the historic Prince Solms Inn in New Braunfels.
