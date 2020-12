McDonald’s is giving away McRib sandwiches to folks who remove their No-Shave November beard

click to enlarge Courtesy McDonald's

A new fundraising partnership between McDonald's and a cancer-fighting nonprofit seems to be built on the notion that beards and barbecue sauce are recipe for a mess.To celebrate the return of its cult classic McRib sandwich, the fast food giant is partnering with No-Shave November on a new online promotion. McDonald's will give away a free McRib to the first 10,000 Twitter and Instagram entries from fans who share images of their clean-shaven faces."Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don't mix—believe me, I've tried," Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar, said in a release. "With the nationwide return of the McRib, we're helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we're excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.” No-Shave November raises money for cancer research, prevention and education by encouraging men to raise funds while they sprout facial hair for the month.McDonald's is asking McRib fans to post a picture of their cleanly-shaven face on their public Twitter or Instagram profile using the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes.The restaurant chain is also donating a portion of all McRib purchases this Tuesday to No-Shave November.