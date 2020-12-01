McDonald’s is giving away McRib sandwiches to folks who remove their No-Shave November beard

click to enlarge
A new fundraising partnership between McDonald's and a cancer-fighting nonprofit seems to be built on the notion that beards and barbecue sauce are recipe for a mess.
To celebrate the return of its cult classic McRib
sandwich, the fast food giant is partnering with No-Shave November on a new online promotion. McDonald's will give away a free McRib to the first 10,000 Twitter and Instagram entries from fans who share images of their clean-shaven faces.
"Our bearded fans know… facial hair and the McRib just don't mix—believe me, I've tried," Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar, said in a release. "With the nationwide return of the McRib, we're helping fans enjoy every delectable moment by encouraging them to shave for a chance to win a free McRib. And we're excited this year to partner with No-Shave November, a charity that knows a thing or two about facial hair.”
No-Shave November
raises money for cancer research, prevention and education by encouraging men to raise funds while they sprout facial hair for the month.
McDonald's is asking McRib fans to post a picture of their cleanly-shaven face on their public Twitter or Instagram profile using the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes.
The restaurant chain is also donating a portion of all McRib purchases this Tuesday to No-Shave November.
