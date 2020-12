Texas' Twin Liquors launches new Entertaining at Home guide for boozy holiday celebrations

click image Instagram / twinliquors

Holiday gatherings may look a little different this year, but Twin Liquors — an Austin-based beer, wine and spirits retail chain — is taking that in stride. With the debut of a new Entertaining at Home guide , the spirit purveyor aims to offer advice, cocktail education and curated gift options to area imbibers.The gift guide features cocktail combo packs with recipes, wine combo packs and recommendations for stocking the perfect bar cart. A bottle each of Jim Beam Bourbon and Honey Whiskey complete the Hot Toddy cocktail combo, while Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur and Natale Verga Prosecco round out the delightfully bitter and bubbly Aperol Spritz combo pack.In addition to cocktail and wine combo packs available for purchase, the Entertaining at Home guide also features a helpful Taxonomy of Cocktails chart for those looking for inspiration.For vino drinkers, Twin Liquors has provided a guide for those looking to learn the basics of food pairing and optimal serving temperature.The guide is available at the Twin Liquors website