New Bar Loretta will bring modern Texas cuisine to San Antonio's Southtown area in February

New eatery Bar Loretta will move into the King William location formerly occupied by Madhatters Tea House and Cafe, bringing modern Texas cuisine and an elevated market to the south-of-downtown neighborhood.San Antonio-native chef Paul Petersen and restauranteur Roger Herr will open the new venture in February inside a refurbished 100-year-old building at the corner of Beauregard and Alamo streets.Both Herr and Petersen bring experience from successful pubs and fine dining establishments in New York City, according to an opening announcement. The pair aim to bring French technique-inspired Texas cuisine to the Alamo City.Bar Loretta's menu will take inspiration from seasonally available ingredients. Planned offerings include pepper-crusted elk medallion with potato gratin and grilled Gulf shrimp with a fried corn-and-green chili grit cake and fire-roasted tomatillo butter.Vegetarian diners can also expect menu items to tickle their culinary fancy.Herr and cocktailier Michael Neff — a veteran bartender with extensive experience in both the New York and Los Angeles markets — have curated seasonal drinks and local craft beers for the beverage side of the house.The building — two century-old structures joined by a walkway — will also house the Bar Loretta Market, according to a release. The market will offer chef-prepared sandwiches, cheese boards, sweets, to-go family dinners and fresh-baked baguettes and focaccia.The space is being renovated by Design Coop, a design firm active in the King William Historic District. Expect an eclectic mix of “raw, chic, vintage, and hip” at the new spot, according to Bar Loretta's announcement.