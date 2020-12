New French eatery Brasserie Mon Chou Chou to open Monday at the Pearl in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Pearl

New French comfort food spot Brasserie Mon Chou Chou will open for dinner service Monday at the Pearl, offering a casual atmosphere with wine, oysters, cheese plates and heartier entrees.Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is led by French-born Executive Chef Laurent Réa, who formerly served as the executive chef at Andrew Weismann’s Signature restaurant at Northwest SA’s La Cantera Resort & Spa. The new Brasserie was conceptualized by Réa and Southerleigh Hospitality Group partners Jerome Serot, Philippe Placé and Chef Jeff Balfour.Housed in the space formerly occupied by The Culinary Institute of America’s NAO, at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 2104, Mon Chou Chou will open Monday at 3 p.m. Walk-ups will be accepted as capacity allows, so reservations are recommended.Reservations are available at the Brasserie’s OpenTable website . Following the grand opening, the restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.