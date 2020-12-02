No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

New San Antonio oyster bar Little Em’s will open in Southtown this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LITTLEEMSOYSTERBAR
  • Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Following a series of successful weekend soft openings, new Southtown oyster spot Little Em’s Oyster Bar will welcome guests Friday, mySA reports.

The quaint 50-seat eatery will offer six types of fresh oysters sourced from both coasts, as well as shrimp, ceviche, crab, lobster rolls, a house burger and more.



Chef Benjamin Crumley — a 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry and 2020 San Antonio Current Bloody Mary Battle champion — told the news site that the official launch menu is still being finalized.

“We’re steering away from Gulf oysters to make sure guests are able to get oysters that you aren’t able to enjoy [in SA] normally,” Crumley told the Current earlier this year. “It’s not just about eating, it’s about creating an experience.”

In terms of tipples, Little Em's will offer an extensive wine list, including a "huge" sparkling wine selection, in addition to local craft beers on draft.

Little Em’s Oyster Bar is located at 1001 S. Alamo St., in the former storage space of Madhatters Tea House and Cafe. Following the grand opening on Friday, hours of operation will be Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

