Brothers behind La Panaderia to open Mexican restaurant in San Antonio’s Quarry Village in 2021

David and Jose Cáceres, the brothers behind popular San Antonio restaurant La Panadería, are unveiling new local concept focused on a fresh take on Mexico City-inspired cuisine.The duo's El Morita Kitchen will open in 2021 in the Alamo Heights-area Quarry Village, drawing on their own recipes and input from Mexico City-based celebrity chefs.El Morita will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Its full bar will be stocked with ingredients including chile morita, jamaica, tamarindo and horchata, allowing it to create cocktails inspired by the sprawling south-of-the border metropolis.“The Mexico City food scene is truly rich, presenting a kaleidoscope of flavor,” La Panadería c0-founder and head baker David Cáceres said in a release. “Whether you’re enjoying street food or fine dining, you will always be surprised, and we want to continue to share our culture and that element of surprise with San Antonio.”The El Morita space will feature indoor and patio seating for a casual, elevated dining experience, which the brothers say is perfect for honoring the memories of a typical Sunday brunch with their mother, Doña Josefina.The Cáceres brothers will reveal other details — such as opening date, precise location and hours of operation — early next year.